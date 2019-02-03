New KENJA NO MAGO Preview From Studio Silver Link Confirms April Premiere
The first 15-seconds of Studio Silver Link's preview for their adaptation of Tsuyoshi Yoshioka and Seiji Kikuchi's isekai light novel series doubles down on the genre's troupe as a middle-aged Japanese salaryman sees himself hit by a car and magically transported to a magical fantasy world.
Studio Link's adaptation of the Kenja No Mago (Philosopher's Grandson) isekai light novel series will premiere on April 10. Continue on to check out the latest preview.
Yoshioka also writes an ongoing web manga series, which features illustrations from Shunsuke Ogata has been published by Kadokawa Shoten's Young Ace Up website since March 2016. To date, 9 volumes have been released.
The anime adaptation will feature an OP performed by i☆Ris, titled "Ultimate☆Magic", while the ED will be provided by Nanami Yosh, who sings "Attōteki Vivid Days.
From the preview, this show looks to have more in common with Death March to a Parallel World Rhapsody and In Another World with My Smartphone than That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime or The Rising of the Shield Hero. Hopefully, we're wrong...
A young man who had surely died in an accident, was reborn in another world as a baby! After that, he was picked up by the patriot hero "Sage" Merlin Wolford and was given the name Shin. He was raised as a grandson by Merlin and soaked up Merlin's teachings, earning him some shocking powers; however, when he became 15, his grandfather Merlin said, "I forgot to teach him common sense!" An "abnormal" boy's unconventional other world fantasy life starts here!
