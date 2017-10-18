New MOB PSYCHO 100 Anime Project Confirmed On Manga Volume #15 Cover
Mob Psycho 100 is the second webmanga creation of ONE, the same mind behind One Punch Man. However unlike the latter (which is reillustrated by Yusuke Murata), Mob Psycho 100 has yet to be redrawn and polished from ONE's crude art style. That didn't stop Studio BONES from adapting the webmanga for a Fall 2016 anime, which was generally well-received by U.S. anime fans.
The fifteenth volume of ONE's ongoing Mob Psycho 100 manga also confirms previous reports of a live-action TV drama and stage play.
Now, as the 15th volume ships out in Japan, the book is revealing that a "new anime project" is in the works that will debut at Chiba's Maihama Ampitheater in March. The project will focus on Shigeo "Mob" Kageyama's con-artist mentor, Shigeo Kageyama.
Mob Psycho 100 volume 15 cover.
Eighth-grader Shigeo "Mob" Kageyama has tapped into his inner wellspring of psychic prowess at a young age. But the power quickly proves to be a liability when he realizes the potential danger in his skills. Choosing to suppress his power, Mob's only present use for his ability is to impress his longtime crush, Tsubomi, who soon grows bored of the same tricks.
In order to effectuate control on his skills, Mob enlists himself under the wing of Arataka Reigen, a con artist claiming to be a psychic, who exploits Mob's powers for pocket change. Now, exorcising evil spirits on command has become a part of Mob's daily, monotonous life. However, the psychic energy he exerts is barely the tip of the iceberg; if his vast potential and unrestrained emotions run berserk, a cataclysmic event that would render him completely unrecognizable will be triggered. The progression toward Mob's explosion is rising and attempting to stop it is futile.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]