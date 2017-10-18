New MOB PSYCHO 100 Anime Project Confirmed On Manga Volume #15 Cover

Mob Psycho 100 is the second webmanga creation of ONE, the same mind behind One Punch Man. However unlike the latter (which is reillustrated by Yusuke Murata), Mob Psycho 100 has yet to be redrawn and polished from ONE's crude art style. That didn't stop Studio BONES from adapting the webmanga for a Fall 2016 anime, which was generally well-received by U.S. anime fans.



Now, as the 15th volume ships out in Japan, the book is revealing that a "new anime project" is in the works that will debut at

Chiba's Maihama Ampitheater in March. The project will focus on

Shigeo "Mob" Kageyama's con-artist mentor,

Mob Psycho 100 volume 15 cover.



