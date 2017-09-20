New MY FIRST GIRLFRIEND IS A GAL Clip "Pals Before Gals" Has Hit
Funimation has released a new official simuldub clip called "Pals before Gals" for the hit series "My First Girlfriend Is A Gal". This series is based on a Japanese manga series by Meguru Ueno. It has been serialized in Kadokawa Shoten's shōnen manga magazine Monthly Shōnen Ace since November 2015. The anime series aired from July 12, 2017 and September 13, 2017.
Junichi is feeling down and his friends remind him that hey always have his back bringing back the old saying "Pals before Gals". Hit the jump now to watch the clip!
In this clip Junichi is feeling down and his friends remind him that hey always have his back. What are your thoughts on the clip? Are you a fan of the series? Who is your favorite character in the series? Is the saying "Pals before Gals" True? Let us know all your thoughts in the comment section below!
My First Girlfriend Is A Gal Synopsis:
Junichi Hashiba is nearing the end of high school and going into panic mode. His time here has not gone as expected: he has no girlfriend and worse yet—he’s still a virgin! Desperate to experience the big ‘first,’ his friends pressure him to approach the gyaru—a fashionable and boy-crazy gal—Yukana Yame for a good time. But his first mistake was thinking this gal would be an easy one!
