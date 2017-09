New Official ReLIFE Clip "The Experiment" Has Landed Showcasing Funimation's Dub

Arata Kaizaki is a 27-year-old loser. While struggling to get a job, things have not been going well for him. When he meets a member of the ReLife Research Institute, he’s offered a mysterious pill that could give him a chance to pull his life together. The catch? He must make it through another year of high school. Is being a teenager again worth a new life or will he end up failing again?

Funimation has released a new official clip for the anime series ReLIFE! ReLIFE will be coming soon to Blu-ray/DVD on 10/10! More details for the Blu-ray/DVD combo pack are in the article below, following shortly after the official clip "The Experiment"The limited edition package for ReLIFE will include the first season on Blu-ray/DVD, A Chipboard box with soft-touch specialty print, 4-panel digipak featuring Japanese volume art with soft-touch specialty print and 7 character art cards with bios. It will come at the price of about $64 U.S. It will be released on 10/10. If you want to pre-order please click here.