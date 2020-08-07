New Promo For MUSHOKU TENSEI: JOBLESS REINCARNATION TV Anime Released

Don't look now but there's another comedy isekai TV anime on the way where a 30-something Japanese man is hit by a truck and inexplicably wakes up in a parallel fantasy world. Check out the new promo for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Jobless Reincarnation: I Will Seriously Try If I Go To Another World), which is currently scheduled to be released in 2021. The series was originally scheduled for release in 2020 but was delayed due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

The light novel ranked in the Top 10 on the 2019 Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! tankōbon list, which is an annual light novel guide book published by Takarajimasha (a Japanese publisher that specializes in fashion aimed at teen girls and young professional women). The guide book publishes a list of the top ten most popular light novels (since 2004) according to readers polled on the Internet and votes from "industry professionals" (bloggers, social media influencers, and working professionals in the light novel industry).

Manabu Okamoto (Gamers!) is directing the series while Kazutaka Sugiyama (DARLING in the FRANXX) handles character designs. Seven Seas Entertainment holds the North American distribution license for the series. A manga adaptation has been serialized in the Monthly Comic Flapper seinen manga magazine since May 2014.

Just when an unemployed thirty-four-year-old otaku reaches a dead end in life and decides that it's time to turn over a new leaf—he gets run over by a truck and dies! Shockingly, he finds himself reborn into an infant's body in a strange new world of swords and magic.



His new identity is Rudeus Grayrat, but he still retains the memories of his previous life. Follow Rudeus from infancy to adulthood, as he struggles to redeem himself in a wondrous yet dangerous world.