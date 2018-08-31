New THE LAST AIRBENDER Novels Will Focus on Avatar Kyoshi

Ever since Avatar: The Last Airbender came to an end, fans have requested a new series based on Avatar Kyoshi. Well, a new series isn't in the works just yet, but novels are.

It’s been a long time since anyone has heard anything about Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise. It’s quite a surprise because the franchise is quite popular among young adults and adults alike.

As it stands right now, things are about to change since the creators, in partnership with Nickelodeon, have decided to create a new series of books. What’s interesting here, however, is the fact that these books will be based on Avatar Kyoshi.

If you remember correctly, Avatar Kyoshi is an Earth bender who is well known for defeating Chin the Conqueror. She did so by splitting the land in two, which in turn, created the Kyoshi island.

Clearly, there are a lot of stories to be told where Kyoshi is concerned because not only is she powerful, but quite wise and an Earth Bender. We’ve yet to get a good deal of focus on an Earth bending Avatar, so this is good.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Michael Dante DiMartino, Nickelodeon, and critically acclaimed author F.C. Yee to add to the canon of Avatar: The Last Airbender,” said Andrew Smith, senior vice president and publisher of Abrams Children’s Books.

“Bringing Kyoshi’s previously untold story to life in original novels will be a major pop culture event, not only for fans of the show, but also for readers hungry for a new epic YA saga. The Rise of Kyoshi has all the hallmarks of what YA readers love — bold storytelling set in a rich landscape with a strong heroine at the forefront!”

Hopefully, after the completion of the novels, Nickelodeon will do what it takes to deliver a third series, one that is primarily based on the life of Avatar Kyoshi.