New TOKYO GHOUL: RE Anime Series Has Been Announced
A new promotion has officially launched for a newly announced 2018 TV anime adaptation of Tokyo Ghoul:Re - the series to the series to horror manga that spawn the 2014 hit anime and its 2015 original anime series follow-up. Lead voice actor Natsuki Hanae is listed as returning. The staff is to be determined.
With the manga series of Tokyo Ghoul: Re hitting the North American audience on October 17th, they have just announced that they will be doing a Tokyo Ghoul: Re Anime! Hit the jump for more details!
Here is the official promo announcement of Tokyo Ghoul: Re for your viewing pleasure!
Here is an official tweet from the manga creator with a link to the promo teaser for the newly announced series.
As previously mentioned Viz Media will be releasing the first volume of the manga in North America October 17th. Here is the synopsis for the series from what they describe it as.
Tokyo Ghoul: Re Synopsis: In TOKYO GHOUL: RE, the Commission of Counter Ghoul is the only organizationfighting the Ghoul menace, and they will use every tool at their disposal to protect humanity from its ultimate predator. Their newest weapon in this hidden war is an experimental procedure that implants human investigators with a Ghoul’s Kagune, giving them Ghoul powers and abilities. But both the procedure and the newly formed Qs Squad are untested. Will they become heroes…or monsters?! “Fans will not want to miss this riveting sequel, with its cast of colorful new characters and familiar favorites in a story that dives further into the lore of TOKYO GHOUL,” says Pancha Diaz, Editor. “Follow the Qs Squad this fall as they take on the lethal and often unpredictable attributes of the Ghouls they are charged with hunting!” Manga creator Sui Ishida was born in Fukuoka, Japan. He is the author of TOKYO GHOUL and several TOKYO GHOUL one-shots, including one that won him the Young Jump 113 th Grand Prix award in 2010. TOKYO GHOUL began serialization in Weekly Young Jump in 2011 and was adapted into an anime series in 2014.
