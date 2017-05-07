New Trailer For Stan Lee's THE REFLECTION Confirms Release Date
As we reported last month, The Reflection will begin airing episodes on July 22 (as this new trailer reaffirms). It's also been previously confirmed that the series will be simulcast on Crunchyroll.
A new trailer for The Reflection TV anime series has been released which confirms the Studio DEEN and Stan Lee collaboration's July release date.
Legendary musician Trevor Horn will contribute the show's score.
The footage definitely displays a unique heavy and bold style but when you closely examine the trailer, the animation is pretty fluid. It's also cool to see that a superhero on the show was designed in Lee's image. While Tomomichi Nishimura will voice the character in the Japanese version, we're pretty confident that Lee will provide the dub.
The anime's story begins with a major incident, The Reflection Event that covered the world in a black smoke that robbed the world of sunlight. Many people lost their lives, but those few who survived gained superpowers and became known as The Reflected. Some chose to be heroes, and others villains. But the how and why The Reflection itself happened remains a mystery.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]