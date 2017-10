Nintendo's ARMS Video Game Inspires Graphic Novel From Dark Horse

Just before this weekend's New York Comic Con arrives, Dark Horse has revealed plans to team up with Nintendo on a series ofgraphic novels. There isn't too much info at the moment, but Dark Horse shared a look at the artwork by Joe Ng, who previously illustrated characters from the Darkstalkers and Street Fighter series for some of Udon Entertainment's books.Dark Horse referred to the project as “a new publishing program for the energetic and strategic fighting game," Hopefully we'll know more soon, but for now you can look forward tocomics rolling out sometime in 2018. Here is a look at some of the art that Joe has done.Here is the official trailer for thevideo game! What are your thoughts on the article? Have you played this game before? Are you excited for a graphic novel series? Let us know all your thoughts in the comment section below!