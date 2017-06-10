Nintendo's ARMS Video Game Inspires Graphic Novel From Dark Horse
Just before this weekend's New York Comic Con arrives, Dark Horse has revealed plans to team up with Nintendo on a series of Arms graphic novels. There isn't too much info at the moment, but Dark Horse shared a look at the artwork by Joe Ng, who previously illustrated characters from the Darkstalkers and Street Fighter series for some of Udon Entertainment's books.
Just before New York Comic Con hits this weekend, Dark Horse has revealed new plans for a graphic novel series based on the video game Arms! Hit the jump to get the full details!
Dark Horse referred to the project as “a new publishing program for the energetic and strategic fighting game," Hopefully we'll know more soon, but for now you can look forward to Arms comics rolling out sometime in 2018. Here is a look at some of the art that Joe has done.
Here is the official trailer for the Nintendo video game Arms! What are your thoughts on the article? Have you played this game before? Are you excited for a graphic novel series? Let us know all your thoughts in the comment section below!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]