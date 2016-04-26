OCEAN WAVES U.S. Box Office Numbers Are In
Though $12,000 doesn't seem like much for a movie release in the United States, but it isn't bad for Ocean Waves only showing in 3 theatres so far. GKids launched the animated feature film at the IFC Center in New York on December 28, and has since released the film in Ohio and New York. There is still time to check out the limited theatrical release of Studio Ghibli's Oceans Waves.
Studio Ghibli's 1993 film opened on December 28, continues run through March. Hit the jump, check out the numbers and see when you can see the limited theater release.
Check out the future dates for Studio Ghibli's Ocean Waves:
Albuquerque, NM - Guild Cinema - January 6, 2017
Denver, CO Denver - Film Society - January 6, 2017
Fort Lauderdale, FL - Cinema Paradiso Hollywood - January 7, 2017
Fort Lauderdale, FL - Savor Cinema - January 7, 2017
Kansas City, MO - Screenland Armour - January 9, 2017
Portland, OR - OMSI Empirical Theatre - January 12, 2017
Los Angeles, CA - American Cinematheque - January 12, 2017
Chicago, IL - Gene Siskel Film Center - January 13, 2017
Santa Ana, CA - The Frida Cinema - January 13, 2017
Tempe, AZ - Harkins Valley Art - January 13, 2017
Waterloo, ON - Princess Cinema - January 13, 2017
Atlanta, GA - Plaza Theatre - January 13, 2017
San Francisco, CA - Roxie Theatre - January 16, 2017
Fairfax, VA - Angelika Mosaic - January 17, 2017
Washington, DC - Angelika Pop-Up - January 17, 2017
Dallas, TX - Angelika Dallas - January 17, 2017
Plano, TX - Angelika Plano - January 17, 2017
San Diego, CA - Angelika Carmel - January 17, 2017
Honolulu, HI - Consolidated Theatres Kahalas - January 17, 2017
Pittsburgh, PA - Row House Cinema - January 20, 2017
Vancouver, BC - Vancity Theatre - January 20, 2017
Vancouver, WA - Kiggins Theatre - January 20, 2017
Lowell, MA - Luna Theatre - January 27, 2017
Howell, MI - Historic Howell Theater - January 27, 2017
Columbus, OH - Gateway Film Center - February 9, 2017
Cleveland, OH - Cleveland Cinematheque - February 23, 2017
Detroit, MI - Detroit Institute of the Arts - March 11, 2017
Port Orchard, WA - Dragonfly Cinema - March 24, 2017
About Ocean Waves:
As a young man returns home after his first year away at college he recalls his senior year of high school and the iron-willed, big city girl that turned his world upside down.
