OCEAN WAVES U.S. Box Office Numbers Are In

About Ocean Waves:



As a young man returns home after his first year away at college he recalls his senior year of high school and the iron-willed, big city girl that turned his world upside down.

Though $12,000 doesn't seem like much for a movie release in the United States, but it isn't bad for Ocean Waves only showing in 3 theatres so far. GKids launched the animated feature film at the IFC Center in New York on December 28, and has since released the film in Ohio and New York. There is still time to check out the limited theatrical release of Studio Ghibli's Oceans Waves.Check out the future dates for Studio Ghibli's Ocean Waves:- Guild Cinema - January 6, 2017- Film Society - January 6, 2017- Cinema Paradiso Hollywood - January 7, 2017- Savor Cinema - January 7, 2017- Screenland Armour - January 9, 2017- OMSI Empirical Theatre - January 12, 2017- American Cinematheque - January 12, 2017- Gene Siskel Film Center - January 13, 2017- The Frida Cinema - January 13, 2017- Harkins Valley Art - January 13, 2017- Princess Cinema - January 13, 2017- Plaza Theatre - January 13, 2017- Roxie Theatre - January 16, 2017- Angelika Mosaic - January 17, 2017- Angelika Pop-Up - January 17, 2017- Angelika Dallas - January 17, 2017- Angelika Plano - January 17, 2017- Angelika Carmel - January 17, 2017- Consolidated Theatres Kahalas - January 17, 2017- Row House Cinema - January 20, 2017- Vancity Theatre - January 20, 2017- Kiggins Theatre - January 20, 2017- Luna Theatre - January 27, 2017- Historic Howell Theater - January 27, 2017- Gateway Film Center - February 9, 2017- Cleveland Cinematheque - February 23, 2017- Detroit Institute of the Arts - March 11, 2017- Dragonfly Cinema - March 24, 2017