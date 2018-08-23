ONE PIECE Just Revealed Their Big Announcement And It Involves A Simulcast
One Piece is getting ready for a special episode and it involves one of the biggest arcs in the show. The "Skypiea" arc is coming back worldwide for fans to enjoy. You can check out the episode anywhere you are!
One Piece is one of the classic and original shonen anime series. Fans love Luffy and all of his episodes/adventures. A specific episode is part of Toei's big announcement, what could it be? Find out!
Toei Animation went to Twitter to reveal the secret. "The "Episode of Skypiea" will simulcast worldwide. The company stated "Welcome back to Skypiea! On August 25, the new TV special ONE PIECE: EPISODE OF SKYPIEA will premiere in Japan."
The special will be available on Funimation, Crunchyroll and Anime Lab after it wraps up in Japan. Fans can't wait to see how this new special differs from the classic one.
This special will be directed by Konosuke Uda. It will recap the events of Skypiea and update the look/feel of the classic arc.
One Piece is currently streaming its English sub on Crunchyroll and the English dub on Funimation.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]