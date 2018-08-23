ONE PIECE Just Revealed Their Big Announcement And It Involves A Simulcast

One Piece is one of the classic and original shonen anime series. Fans love Luffy and all of his episodes/adventures. A specific episode is part of Toei's big announcement, what could it be? Find out!

One Piece is getting ready for a special episode and it involves one of the biggest arcs in the show. The "Skypiea" arc is coming back worldwide for fans to enjoy. You can check out the episode anywhere you are!



Toei Animation went to Twitter to reveal the secret. "The "Episode of Skypiea" will simulcast worldwide. The company stated "Welcome back to Skypiea! On August 25, the new TV special ONE PIECE: EPISODE OF SKYPIEA will premiere in Japan."

Welcome back to Skypiea! On August 25, the new TV special ONE PIECE: EPISODE OF SKYPIEA will premiere in Japan! Following the broadcast, fans can catch it on simulcast streaming through @FUNimation, @Crunchyroll, and @AnimeLab!

Hold on to your straw hats!✌️☠️ #SkypieaSpecial pic.twitter.com/euYK0DTAFC — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) August 22, 2018