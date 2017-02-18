Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

ONE-PUNCH MAN Special Edition Blu-ray/DVD Details Revealed

A special edition release of he One-Punch Man TV anime was recently announced and set for release on April 25. Find out what limited-edition special features will be included in the box set after the jump.

Did you know that in addition to the 12 episodes released for the TV anime, there were 6 additional OVA episodes?  Well, if you order the Special Edition home video set, you'll get all 18 episodes plus such Special Features as Clean Opening & Endings, Trailers, and more.  Also if you pre-order from Right Stuff anime, you'll also get a mystery, limited-edition gift, while supplies last.

The limited edition set's retail price is $59.99 and is available for pre-order via VIZ Media now.

Madhouse confirmed that  a second season of the smash-hit anime series was in the works but an official release date has not been announced.  Fans speculate that Winter 2018 is the earliest that a second season could debut.





Straight from the pages of SHONEN JUMP, comes a hero unlike any before! 

Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special” training, though, he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch, and it turns out that being devastatingly powerful is actually kind of a bore.  With his passion for being a hero lost along with his hair, yet still faced with new enemies every day, how much longer can he keep it going?

