ONE-PUNCH MAN Special Edition Blu-ray/DVD Details Revealed
Did you know that in addition to the 12 episodes released for the TV anime, there were 6 additional OVA episodes? Well, if you order the Special Edition home video set, you'll get all 18 episodes plus such Special Features as Clean Opening & Endings, Trailers, and more. Also if you pre-order from Right Stuff anime, you'll also get a mystery, limited-edition gift, while supplies last.
A special edition release of he One-Punch Man TV anime was recently announced and set for release on April 25. Find out what limited-edition special features will be included in the box set after the jump.
The limited edition set's retail price is $59.99 and is available for pre-order via VIZ Media now.
Madhouse confirmed that a second season of the smash-hit anime series was in the works but an official release date has not been announced. Fans speculate that Winter 2018 is the earliest that a second season could debut.
Coming to stores this spring. Order now at http://rsani.me/onepunch
The hit Shonen Jump manga is now an anime! http://www.viz.com/one-punch-man
Straight from the pages of SHONEN JUMP, comes a hero unlike any before!
Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special” training, though, he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch, and it turns out that being devastatingly powerful is actually kind of a bore. With his passion for being a hero lost along with his hair, yet still faced with new enemies every day, how much longer can he keep it going?
http://www.viz.com/opm
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]