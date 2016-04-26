ONE PIECE FILM: GOLD Now In Theaters!
The Straw Hats have finally dropped anchor in theaters across america! Hit the jump, check out the details and don't forget to pick up your tickets.
Whether or not you are familiar with the franchise, there is something for everyone in this animated feature film. The straw hats have dropped anchor in the city of Gran Tesoro to pick up some fame and glory, but behind everything there is a powerful leader ready to strike and in an all out life or death gamble. Check out our spoiler free review
and don't forget to pick up your tickets
!
About ONE PIECE Film: Gold:
The Straw Hat pirates are hitting the big screen once again in an all-new high-flying adventure! The popular series that has captivated fans all over the world unfolds a new saga in the highly anticipated movie, One Piece Film: Gold.
The glittering Gran Tesoro, a city of entertainment beyond the laws of the government, is a sanctuary for the world’s most infamous pirates, Marines, and filthy rich millionaires. Drawn by dreams of hitting the jackpot, Captain Luffy and his crew sail straight for the gold. But behind the gilded curtains lies a powerful king whose deep pockets and deeper ambitions spell disaster for the Straw Hats and the New World alike.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]