ONE PIECE LOG: FISH-MAN ISLAND SAGA Shares First Look Teaser Trailer

One Piece fans were hit with some surprising news last week when it was announced that the anime series would be going on hiatus. The show isn't scheduled to return until April 2025 with the debut of Egghead Arc Part II.

But in the meantime, we do have something special to look forward to. In addition to One Piece Fan Letter — an anime adaptation of One Piece Novel: Straw Hat Stories — which debuted on October 20th, One Piece is set to air a special version of the Fish-Man Island Saga.

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga is a special edited version of the original arc, presented in an abridged 21-episode story with enhanced visuals. The special series is scheduled to begin airing in Japan on October 27, 2024, and episodes will also stream on Crunchyroll as they are released.

With just one week to go until its premiere, we've got our first look at One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga in the form of a teaser trailer.

It's been over a decade since the Fish-Man Island arc aired, but those who watched the original episodes air surely have fond memories of the story. For those who never caught the original, here's a quick synopsis of what goes down:

The Straw Hats reunite at Sabaody! The promised day has arrived. The Straw Hats have made it back to Sabaody Archipelago after two arduous years of separation. In the very same place where they once lost to Pacifista, the Straw Hats have proven themselves to be stronger and ready to begin their journey to the New World. With the Thousand Sunny now equipped to travel underwater, the next stop is the Fish-Man Island. “One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga” is a special edited version of the original arc from “One Piece”, in an abridged 21-episode story with an enhanced contemporary visual look.

In addition to the new animation sequences, One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga will also feature updated opening and ending theme songs. The opening theme, "We Go!" by Hiroshi Kitadani, will have a special guest collaboration while the ending song, "Sailing" by BE:FIRST, will have an "exciting new touch."

https://a.storyblok.com/f/178900/960x1359/6e33899e8f/eng-fish-man-island-kv-small-1.jpg/m/filters:quality(95)format(webp)" />

With still one week to go until the premiere of One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga, you may want to check out One Piece Fan Letter. The special 30-minute episode, which presents stories about members of the Straw Hats from the perspective of everyday people, was released today. The special is now streaming on Netflix and Crunchyroll.