ONE PIECE STAMPEDE Anime Film Shares New Character Designs

Studio Toei Animation's classic shonen anime series, One Piece , has shared new character designs for the main characters of the upcoming film One Piece Stampede . Here are the details.

The staff behind the upcoming anime film One Piece Stampede has shared new character designs for the main characters. The 14th film in the franchise, Stampede, has shared manga creator Eiichiro Oda's designs. There are nine drawings in total with breakdowns and explanations in Japanese.

Stampede will hit theaters in Japan on August 9, 2019. Toei Animation is handling animation and distribution of the film. This movie is the 14th entry in the franchise.

There is no other information other than the trailer and poster that has been shared. The video shows many things that happened in the anime series and nothing new or original to the film. As soon as more information pops up, we will let you know.

The One Piece anime series is one of the longest running titles in history, with 862 episodes out right now. The series has been airing since October 20, 199 and is animated by Toei Animation, the same studio behind Dragon Ball. The series is inspired by the manga of the same name.

The adventure fantasy manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda has been published by Shueisha in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine since July 22, 1997 and has 91 volumes out right now. Viz media has the English license and has the official translation of the manga in its website.