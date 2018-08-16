ONE-PUNCH MAN's Has an Awesome New Character in the Muscular Captain Mizuki

The latest chapter of the One-Punch Man manga has introduced fans to a new character, and her name is Captain Mizuki. She's an athlete by day, and an impressive hero by night.

The latest One-Punch Man chapter has revealed a new hero in the form of Captain Mizuki, and she’s already quite popular despite appearing in only a single chapter of the manga. We probably won’t see her in the anime anytime soon, but we can wait.

For those who are wondering, Captain Mizuki, is a B-Class hero, and guess what? She’s overflowing with muscle. Her muscular physique is one of the reasons fans are so in love with her.

She’s a huge change when compared to the other heroes we’ve seen before, so this breath of fresh air is welcoming.

One and Yusuke Murata truly understand the wants and needs of today's youth.



Now, we should point out that Mizuki appears in Chapter 93 of the One-Punch Man manga. She’s a professional athlete, but when she’s not doing her professional stuff, she goes out and fights bad guys under the name, Captain Mizuki.

We should point out that despite Mizuki being a muscular powerhouse, she doesn’t shy away from being feminine. Just imagine this powerful woman who can punch your lights out, but at the same time, she’s bubbly with all the qualities of the girl next door.

Hopefully, as time goes by, fans get the chance to see more of her because she’s truly great. Don’t go in expecting her to do superhuman things because Mizuki is not that type of hero. She’s just a B-Class hero who uses her athleticism to help others, and so far, things have worked out quite well.

If you haven’t read the manga and is more interested in the anime, well, the second season of One-Punch Man is set to premiere come April of 2019. We do not know the exact date as of right now, but that shouldn’t be a problem in the coming months.