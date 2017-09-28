OVERLORD Season 2 Will Premiere In January Of 2018
On friday the official twitter account of the Animate store in Machida Tokyo posted an image featuring the cover of the upcoming 12th volume of Kugane Maruyama's Overlord novel series. The wraparound jacket band on the volume reveals that the anime adaptation's previously announced second season will premiere in January 2018.
Overlord will be returning for a second season in January of 2018, Madhouse will also be animating the sequel once again. Hit the jump to get the full details!
The jacket band also reveals that Madhouse will return to animate the series. The novel volume officially ships on Saturday. The 13-episode Overlord television anime series premiered in Japan in July 2015. Funimation streamed the anime series as it aired in Japan, and the company released the series with an English dub on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on November 8.
The first compilation film, Overlord: Fushisha no Ō, opened in Japan on February 25. The second film, Overlord: Shikkoku no Senshi, opened on March 11. The films added new scenes, and original character designer (and original novel illustrator) so-bin drew rough drafts for new characters. The 11th novel volume also bundled a Blu-ray Disc in September 2016.
Here is the official trailer for the first season of Overlord for your viewing pleasure, followed by a synopsis of the series and the opening theme (Clattenoia by OxT) just because I like it so much! What are your thoughts on the article? Are you just as excited as we are for the second season? Who is your favorite character in the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!
Overlord Synopsis: The novels and anime's story takes place in the year 2138 when virtual reality gaming is booming. Yggdrasil, a popular online game, is quietly shut down one day. However, the protagonist Momonga decides to not log out. Momonga is then transformed into the image of a skeleton as "the most powerful wizard." The world continues to change, with non-player characters (NPCs) beginning to feel emotion. Having no parents, friends, or place in society, this ordinary young man Momonga then strives to take over the new world the game has become.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]