JUJUTSU KAISEN Director Reveals New Anime BULLET/BULLET Coming To Disney+ Next Year

This week, Disney+ shared the trailer for a new original anime series coming to the streaming platform next year. Created by Jujutsu Kaisen director Sunghoo Park, Bullet/Bullet is a completely original series, not based on any pre-existing manga series.

Park is said to have spent a decade writing the story for Bullet/Bullet. While plot details remain a mystery, the super trailer below gives us an idea of the high-speed action we can expect from the series.

In this high-octane preview, we see a car racing through a city of rubble, a truck bursting into flames, and some toon-like characters. The series creators tease that we can expect some "flashy car action and a profound story."

Bullet/Bullet won't debut on Disney+ until summer 2025 but this definitely looks like a series to keep your eyes on, especially if you're a fan of Initial D given the car racing aspect.

Bullet/Bullet is the work of Park Sunghoo, one of the most popular anime directors in the world. He's best known for directing Season 1 of the Jujutsu Kaisen TV series as well as the movie version of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and Ninja Kamui. His work is often praised for its high-quality animation and impressive action sequences.

Joining him on this series is an impressive staff of master animators. Kindaichi Tsukasa, who wrote the script for the anime Uma Musume Cinderella Gray, is involved in the series composition and scriptwriting. Takahiro Yoshimatsu, who worked on character design for Hunter x Hunter and Overlord, is also serving as character designer and general animation director.

Hidetaka Tenjin, a veteran in the industry who specializes in mecha design, worldview design, and voice acting for animation and video games, is in charge of concept and mecha design. Serving as the car action director is Shin Misawa, who previously directed Initial D First Stage and Capeta.

The voice cast for Bullet/Bullet has not yet been announced, but be sure to check back as we await more details in the coming weeks and months.

The announcement of Bullet/Bullet unfortunately leaves us in waiting for news on Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3. The popular anime's third season was confirmed in December 2023, when Season 2 finished airing, but fans have been in the dark since then. We know that MAPPA studios is overseeing the third season, which was previously expected to debut in 2025, but with no updates and now Bullet/Bullet on the way, it's possible it could be pushed back as late as 2026.