New Season Of WELCOME TO DEMON SCHOOL, IRUMA-KUN In The Works

In a surprise twist, just as fans were starting to lose hope of another season, Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun is, in fact, getting a new season. It might not be as eye-catching or popular as fellow shonen hits like Bleach or Dragon Ball or isekai anime like That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime or Re: Zero- Starting Life In Another World, but it does hit a specific niche that seems vocal and supportive enough to warrant new seasons as available.

During a special event dubbed the " Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Anime Special Event Devil's Party!" it was revealed that the series would be getting a new season of the anime, bringing its total to four now.

Based on a few little tidbits, including confirmation from the staff, this season will be adapting the Music Festival Arc, considering we see largely background Misfit Class member, Purson Soi, standing in the background holding a trumpet. If true, this arc holds some pretty significant things like pushing forward Amelie and Iruma's relationship.

Based on Osamu Nishi's manga of the same name and produced by Bandai Namco Pictures, Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun follows Iruma Suzuki, a young boy forced to work tirelessly to get by as his parents are basically good-for-nothings. One day, he's approached by Lord Sullivan, a demon, to collect him as payment, having purchased him from his parents. Rather than being tortured and eaten, though, he's actually treated like a grandson to Sullivan and enrolled in school in the demon realm where he resides within the manor owned by Sullivan.

The series is full of Iruma making friends, rising the ranks, and hiding the fact he's a human living amongst demons under the fear they will eat him. All the while, looming overhead is something bigger that Sullivan refuses to explain. The series first kicked off in 2019 on NHK Educational, with Crunchyroll streaming it as it aired, with an English dub available. Said dub features anime dubbing vets like Laura Stahl, Kira Buckland, D.C. Douglas, and Kyle Herbert.

At this stage, it's still unclear when the next season will head our way, but we suspect it won't be until mid-2025 with an English dub airing alongside, or right after the official airing, on Crunchyroll. Below you can find the promo poster released to celebrate the new season's reveal alongside the official synopsis.