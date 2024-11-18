Latest ONE-PUNCH MAN Announcement Leaves Fans Of The Anime Frustrated

For weeks now, One-Punch Man fans have been waiting for the official announcement of when the beloved anime will return for its third season. While the official social media account for the franchise did have an announcement to make this week, it isn't what many had hoped for.

Instead, what we got was a collaboration announcement. One-Punch Man characters will be appearing in the mobile game Fortress Saga: AFK RPG. The upcoming collaboration will see Genos, Terrible Tornado, King and Hellish Blizzard from the anime appear as playable characters in the game. Additionally, Boros will appear as a dungeon boss. There will also be special collaboration skins available as well as a limited-time Saitama skin and an exclusive One-Punch man Fortress skin.

The collaborative event will run from November 28, 2024, through December 18, 2024, and will be available worldwide.

One Punch Man has arrived in Fortress Saga! Enjoy the exclusive chance to play Fortress Saga with iconic One Punch Man characters! Meet Genos, Terrible Tornado, King and Hellish Blizzard – available only during this collaboration period. Special collaboration skins are here! Unlock the limited-time Saitama skin and the exclusive One Punch Man fortress skin. Challenge the One Punch Man dungeon to defeat Boros and discover exclusive, limited-edition packages! Join now!

Fortress Saga: AFK RPG is a free-to-play role-playing game in which you gather allies and explore dungeons across the world, while building your own fortress. As the title suggests, the game is an "idle" RPG, meaning your heroes and fortress continue to grow stronger and level up, even when you're not actively playing. There's even an automatic battle system that lets you sit back and watch your fortress fight enemies while you don't have to press anything actively.

While those who play Fortress Saga may have been excited about this collaboration, the general response to the post has been overwhelmingly negative. That's because those who are following the One-Punch Man account were hoping instead for an announcement regarding Season 3 of the anime.

Fans have been desperately awaiting a return date for the anime, and they let their frustration be known in the comments of the post. Most of the replies are simply people asking about Season 3.

J.C. Staff has been quiet about Season 3's premiere. Aside from a brief teaser trailer and monthly character visuals released as part of the Hero Visual Project, not much has been revealed about the anime's highly-anticipated third season. At this point, many expect that the anime will return for its third season at some point in 2025, but again, that's pure speculation.