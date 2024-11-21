Anime Inspired STAR WARS: VISIONS Returning For A Third Season

Lucasfilm announced that its award-winning animated series Star Wars: Visions will return for a third season. The exciting news was announced during the 2024 Disney APAC Content Showcase, with Lucasfilm confirming that Star Wars: Visions Season 3 will debut in 2025.

Produced by Lucasfilm, Star Wars: Visions is an animated anthology series featuring short stories set in or inspired by the Star Wars universe. What makes the series unique, however, is its anime roots as each short is produced by a Japanese animation studio.

The series first premiered in 2021 with nine shorts by seven different Japanese anime studios: Kamikaze Douga, Studio Colorido, Geno Studio, Trigger, Kinema Citrus, Production I.G, and Science Saru. The shorts celebrated the mythology of Star Wars "through unique cultural perspectives."

Volume 2 expanded even further globally by featuring animation from Japan, India, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Chile, France, South Africa, South Korea, and the United States.

Volume 3 will return to the roots of the anthology series with nine shorts produced by nine different anime studios. We don't know much about the individual shorts in the upcoming season, but we do know the studios that will be making them.

Returning to the series are contributors Kamikaze Douga, Kinema citrus Co., Production I.G (Ghost in the Shell), and TRIGGER (Kill la Kill, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners). Five new anime studios will join them: ANIMA (in co-production with Kamikaze Douga), David Production, Polygon Pictures, Project Studio Q, and WIT Studio.

Kamikaze Douga previously worked on "The Duel" in Season 1, while Production I.G produced the 22-minute epic adventure "The Ninth Jedi," which followed the daughter of a lightsaber-smith in a future where Jedi are nearly extinct. Kinema citrus Co. produced "The Twins" while TRIGGER did "The Village Bride". It's unclear if any of these studios will be working on sequels for their shorts or if they will be telling completely new stories.

Volume 1 of Star Wars: Visions was met with universal acclaim. It sits at a 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, with a critics consensus that praised the animation and creativity. "Gorgeously animated and wildly creative, Visions is an eclectic, but wholly enjoyable collection of Star Wars stories that breathe new life into the galaxy," it reads.

Volume 2 was even better received with a perfect 100% on the Tomatometer. "Animated with all the vibrancy of a crackling lightsaber, Star Wars: Visions' second volume is the work of Jedi Masters," the critics consensus reads.

Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 will premiere in 2025. In the meantime, you can find Volume 1 and Volume 2 streaming on Disney+.