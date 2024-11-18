Netflix ONE PIECE Star Shares Exciting Production Update On Season 2

Production on Season 2 of One Piece just reached an exciting milestone! Series newcomer Lera Abova, who will play Nico Robin (also known as All Miss Sunday) Netflix's live-action adaptation, has announced that filming has wrapped on her part in the upcoming season.

Filming on Season 2 actually kicked off in July, before Abova was even revealed to be playing Nico Robin. Netflix announced in September that Abova had been cast for the role, joining the series alongside Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0.

In a post on social media, Abova shared a series of photos of herself along with the caption: “issa wrap! last manic sunday for now. capetown has been magical."

Nico Robin operates as the vice president of Baroque Works under the alias "Miss All Sunday," She is the partner of the ex-Warlord Crocodile (codenamed Mr. 0) and a secondary antagonist of the Alabasta Saga. However, she eventually ends up joining the Straw Hat Pirates, serving as the crew archaeologist.

One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda previously confirmed that that Season 2 of the Netflix series will cover the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs from the original manga. Nico Robin doesn't necessarily play a huge role in those specific arcs, but the live-action series has already made some changes to how the original events unfolded in the first season. Perhaps Nico Robin will play a larger role in the live-action series early on.

Because we're not entirely sure how Season 2 will unfold, it's hard to gauge just how big of a deal this is that filming has wrapped on Abova's parts specifically. But still, it's an exciting update knowing we're one step closer to the show's return. Netflix strongly hinted that Season 2 of the beloved series will debut at some point in 2024.

When it was first revealed that Abova had been cast in One Piece, she admitted that she wasn't too familiar with Miss All Sunday at first. But she explained that she did her research on the character and discovered how "Miss All Sunday resonates deeply with my own heart, soul, and who I am as a person."

"That's what I love about the show - you can see yourself in the characters you admire," she continued. "I feel so loved by so many incredible people. Deep people. Strong people. People who are so special, both individually and as a community. I can't wait for you to see what we've done for season two, and I will, of course, do my absolute best to bring Miss All Sunday to life, so that you, as the biggest part of the One Piece family, feed proud and happy. Thank you, Oda-sensei, for creating this wonderful piece of culture that shows us life is about friendship and love for one another. That together we can conquer any battle that comes our way, and that life truly comes from within us."