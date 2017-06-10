PACIFIC RIM: UPRISING Trailer Sees John Boyega And His Jaeger Fight The Monstrous Kaiju

The new and action-packed first official trailer for the sequel to Guillermo del Toro's Pacific Rim is now online, and features plenty of monster VS. machine carnage. Check it out after the jump!

The first trailer for Pacific Rim: Uprising made its recent debut at NYCC, and it's now been released online for you guys to take a look at.



The footage in the new trailer gives us some background on the events the followed the first film's climactic battle via Jake Pentecost's (yes, John Boyega got to keep his accent this time) voiceover, which echoes his father's rousing speech from Del Toro's original. Then, we see some pretty spectacular shots of the next gen Jaegers rushing into battle against some fierce-looking, evolved Kaiju.



For those of you who are fans of Pacific Rim, you most likely will love the sequel as well from the looks of it!



Here is the official trailer for your viewing pleasure! Let us know all your thoughts on the trailer in the comment section below!







The globe-spanning conflict between otherworldly monsters of mass destruction and the human-piloted super-machines built to vanquish them was only a prelude to the all-out assault on humanity in Pacific Rim Uprising.



John Boyega (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) stars as the rebellious Jake Pentecost, a once-promising Jaeger pilot whose legendary father gave his life to secure humanity’s victory against the monstrous “Kaiju.” Jake has since abandoned his training only to become caught up in a criminal underworld. But when an even more unstoppable threat is unleashed to tear through our cities and bring the world to its knees, he is given one last chance to live up to his father’s legacy by his estranged sister, Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi)—who is leading a brave new generation of pilots that have grown up in the shadow of war. As they seek justice for the fallen, their only hope is to unite together in a global uprising against the forces of extinction.



Jake is joined by gifted rival pilot Lambert (The Fate of the Furious’ Scott Eastwood) and 15-year-old Jaeger hacker Amara (newcomer Cailee Spaeny), as the heroes of the PPDC become the only family he has left. Rising up to become the most powerful defense force to ever walk the earth, they will set course for a spectacular all-new adventure on a towering scale.

