PHEW! HUNTER X HUNTER'S Manga Hiatus Won't Last That Long

Hunter X Hunter fans have had one wild ride so far this year for fans when they learned the Manga would be coming back, then going back on hiatus again. This took place in a year where creator Yoshihiro Togashi's health wasn't the best, but has improved a lot.
This hiatus won't be too long. It was announced that this years 40th issue of the Weekly Shonen Jump that the hiatus will only be until Togashi starts it back up later in the year.
The first hiatus lasted for about two years while the second lasted for about a year while Togashi took care of his health. The Hunter X Hunter returned this year on June 26th only to be put back on hiatus. There definitely is a pattern to the series, but at least this time it won't be that long.
Fans are a bit leary of the late 2017 return, because the other hiatus's were only supposed to last for a short time. What was supposed to two weeks turned into two years. Hopefully Togashi keeps to his word and brings back the manga as soon as possible.
Will this be a short or long hiatus? Let us know what you think in the usual place!
About Hunter X Hunter:
Gon Freecss is a young boy living on Whale Island. He learns from "Hunter" Kite, that his father, who he was told was dead, is still alive somewhere as a top "Hunter," risking his life to seek unknown items, such as hidden treasures, curiosa, exotic living creatures, etc.
