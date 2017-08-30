Surprise, Yoshihiro Togashi's HUNTER X HUNTER Is Going Back On Hiatus
For many shonen manga enthusiasts of the last decade or so, it's not Bleach, Naruto or One Piece that's the definitive title of the genre. No, that honor would go to Hunter x Hunter. But there's a very specific reason why the series has not ascended to the same heights of popularity and that's because of the many, many, MANY hiatuses taken by series creator Yoshihiro Togashi. His latest, comes just two months after the series resumed this past June.
Hunter x Hunter's had so many stoppages, manga readers have savagely renamed the series, Hiatus x Hiatus as confirmed in Weekly Shonen Jump #40.
Togashi reportedly wrote that the series will be resumed before 2017 closes out so it's likely that this hiatus won't be as lengthy as others. Fans have become so frustrated with the many breaks taken by Togashi that there's a dedicated website - https://hiatus-hiatus.rhcloud.com/ which tracks all of the breaks taken by Togashi since the series began back in 1998. A quick peek at the stats reveals that the series has been on hiatus for more issues of Shonen Jump than its been active, with a ration of 60:40.
In other media, Hunter x Hunter currently has two anime adaptations, three OVAs and three anime film adaptations.
Fans have become so frustrated by the hiatuses that they've charted the number of such occurrences and have even begun to place wagers on whether Togashi will finish the story before his death.
On April 2017, the second anime adaptation began airing on Cartoon Network's Toonami programming block at 1:00 AM EST, introducing many Western anime fans to the series for the first time. You almost feel pity for them, knowing that they have no idea just how long they're going to have to wait for the story to conclude.
Gon might be a country boy, but he has high aspirations. Despite his Aunt Mito's protests, Gon decides to follow in his father's footsteps and become a legendary Hunter. The Hunter hopefuls begin their journey by storm-tossed ship, where Gon meets Leorio and Kurapika, the only other applicants who aren't devastated by bouts of seasickness.
Having survived the terrors of the high seas, Gon and his companions now have to prove their worth in a variety of tests in order to find the elusive Exam Hall. And once they get there, will they ever leave alive...?
