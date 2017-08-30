Surprise, Yoshihiro Togashi's HUNTER X HUNTER Is Going Back On Hiatus

ABOUT HUNTER X HUNTER

In other media, Hunter x Hunter currently has two anime adaptations, three OVAs and three anime film adaptations.



Fans have become so frustrated by the hiatuses that they've charted the number of such occurrences and have even begun to place wagers on whether Togashi will finish the story before his death.



On April 2017, the second anime adaptation began airing on Cartoon Network's Toonami programming block at 1:00 AM EST, introducing many Western anime fans to the series for the first time. You almost feel pity for them, knowing that they have no idea just how long they're going to have to wait for the story to conclude.



SERIES SYNOPSIS:

Gon might be a country boy, but he has high aspirations. Despite his Aunt Mito's protests, Gon decides to follow in his father's footsteps and become a legendary Hunter. The Hunter hopefuls begin their journey by storm-tossed ship, where Gon meets Leorio and Kurapika, the only other applicants who aren't devastated by bouts of seasickness.



Having survived the terrors of the high seas, Gon and his companions now have to prove their worth in a variety of tests in order to find the elusive Exam Hall. And once they get there, will they ever leave alive...?