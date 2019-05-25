POKEMON DETECTIVE PIKACHU Writer Was Inspired By This POKEMON Episode

One of the writers of Pokemon Detective Pikachu claims that some aspects of the movie were inspired by an emotional Pokemon episode.

One of the writers of Pokémon Detective Pikachu is no other than Benji Samit, and you probably won’t have the slightest idea of who he is. Along with others, he did a decent enough job of bringing the creatures to life.

It was never going to be easy, but the end result should be enough to warrant a sequel that should perform much better than what came out recently.

Now, just recently, Samit was interviewed by the folks at Comic Book, and from that, we learned something quite interesting. Apparently, the writers were inspired by several Pokémon episodes, but one, in particular, took center stage.

The episode in question is Goodbye Butterfree. For those who are wondering, this episode was greatly emotional, so it makes sense for the writers to adopt some aspects of it.

"I think of an episode like Bye, Bye Butterfree, or Goodbye Butterfree, which is like an extremely emotional episode of the show and that, I think that for a feature film that's the kind of emotion that we really wanted to bring into it. I think what's so wonderful about Pokémon is the idea that it's not only your pet, it's not only your partner, it's your best friend, it's all of those things in one, and these creatures have magical abilities, wondrous abilities, that you wish you could go into the forest and if you walked into the right forest on the right day maybe you would see a herd of Bulbasaurs walking and that would be the most magical moment of your life."

For those who are wondering, the episode is all about Ash losing his favorite Butterfree after it chose to join other Butterfrees in the wild.