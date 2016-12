PSYCHIC SCHOOL WARS Now Available From FUNimation

FUNimation announced that the Psychic Shool Wars Anime Series is now available on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD! To commemorate the occasion, FUNimation has launched a new trailer for the series that can be seen below. Strange things begin to happen at the school where Kenji Seki and his friends attend. Not only do they have to make some big decisions along the way. They need to decide who the true enemy is. Check out the trailer below and don't forget to purchase the great anime here