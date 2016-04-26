PSYCHIC SCHOOL WARS Now Available From FUNimation
Check out the latest series launch Pyschic School Wars, from FUNimation. Hit the jump, check out the new trailer and details and let us know what you think about it!
FUNimation announced that the Psychic Shool Wars Anime Series is now available on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD! To commemorate the occasion, FUNimation has launched a new trailer for the series that can be seen below. Strange things begin to happen at the school where Kenji Seki and his friends attend. Not only do they have to make some big decisions along the way. They need to decide who the true enemy is. Check out the trailer below and don't forget to purchase the great anime here
!
About Pyschic School Wars:
The future of the world is in trouble. But can it be affected by something as simple as cellphones? Perhaps the world would be a better place if you could communicate without actually speaking if you just knew what others were thinking. But no one has psychic talentsor do they? When transfer student Ryoichi Kyogoku appears things take a turn for the weird. Students start missing school and the student council bans the use and possession of cellphones on school property. Behind the scenes, Kyogoku begins changing students awakening their psychic abilities with the hope that maybe he can prevent the future disaster on Earth. But if he can't, he'll have to take everyone he awakened back to his future. Kenji Seki, an absent-minded and clumsy boy, and his friends get caught in the middle of Kyogoku's plans. They can either stop him, or join him but only if they have the power.
Filed Under "Shonen
" 12/23/2016
