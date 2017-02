Rooster Teeth Co-Founder Wants A Live-Action RWBY Movie

As the RWBY franchise continues to grow and expand into other genres, could a live-action film be next? That's exactly what Rooster Teeh co-founder Burnie Burns desires according to a new interview with Entertainment Weekly "I really think RWBY is something that could be a live-action movie some day. We have to go through all the comic book movies, and then we have to go through the video game phase, which I really believe is next — all the video game franchises will be like Marvel movies are now. We’ll see how long that lasts and we’ll see if there’s room for something like RWBY in there. I would like to see that."However, Burns says the company will be looking to expand the RWBY franchise into other areas before seeking a live-action film."Right now, we’re looking at other properties based on RWBY. e have got the video game, we have RWBY Chibi (a series of comedy shorts). I think there’s the opportunity for a spin-off show. There’s so many characters. The audience for that is just going nuts. We keep reevaluating the upper limits of what that franchise can do all the time. At this point, we’re just pulling out all the stops and moving ahead with it as fast as we can."Are you an RWBY fan? Is a live-action film viable and something you'd want to see in theaters? Share your reasons "for" or "against" in the comment section below.