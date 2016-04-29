Rooster Teeth Co-Founder Wants A Live-Action RWBY Movie
As the RWBY franchise continues to grow and expand into other genres, could a live-action film be next? That's exactly what Rooster Teeh co-founder Burnie Burns desires according to a new interview with Entertainment Weekly.
Sure, Rooster Teeth may want a live-action RWBY film but how likely is that to happen. Co-founder Burnie Burns weighs-in in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.
"I really think RWBY is something that could be a live-action movie some day. We have to go through all the comic book movies, and then we have to go through the video game phase, which I really believe is next — all the video game franchises will be like Marvel movies are now. We’ll see how long that lasts and we’ll see if there’s room for something like RWBY in there. I would like to see that."
However, Burns says the company will be looking to expand the RWBY franchise into other areas before seeking a live-action film.
"Right now, we’re looking at other properties based on RWBY. e have got the video game, we have RWBY Chibi (a series of comedy shorts). I think there’s the opportunity for a spin-off show. There’s so many characters. The audience for that is just going nuts. We keep reevaluating the upper limits of what that franchise can do all the time. At this point, we’re just pulling out all the stops and moving ahead with it as fast as we can."
Are you an RWBY fan? Is a live-action film viable and something you'd want to see in theaters? Share your reasons "for" or "against" in the comment section below.
Filed Under "Shonen
" 2/3/2017
Source: EW
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]