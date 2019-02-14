Rooster Teeth's gen:LOCK Anime Series Adds ProZD To Voice Cast
Fans of the voice actor SungWon Cho will most likely recognize his voice in the upcoming episode of gen:LOCK premiering this Saturday, February 16th! In this episode Cho will be voicing Henry Wu, a Polity scientist who was captured by the Union and forced to help develop their weaponized mecha.
Rooster Teeth's Anime series gen:LOCK has added SungWon Cho (aka ProZD) to their voice cast for their latest episode that will be premiering this Saturday! Hit the jump for the full details!
SungWon Cho (aka ProZD) is a voice actor. He is also known for making skits and whatever else he feels like on YouTube. He was a voice actor in Judgement, A Hat in Time, Red vs Blue, Radiant, Nomad of Nowhere, Monster Prom, Camp Camp, Battlerite, Apotheon, Unavowed, and more. He also played Detective Joe Furuya in RocketJump and Crunchyroll's Anime Crimes Division.
Down below is the official trailer for the series:
gen:LOCK episode 1 is free to watch and subsequent episodes are exclusive for paying members only. gen:LOCK premieres weekly on Saturdays.
Synopsis:
Fifty years in the future, an oppressive authoritarian force threatens to conquer the world. A daring team is recruited to pilot a new form of weaponized neuroscience that powers devastating mecha, but they must be willing to sacrifice everything to save the world.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]