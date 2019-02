Rooster Teeth's gen:LOCK Anime Series Adds ProZD To Voice Cast

Fifty years in the future, an oppressive authoritarian force threatens to conquer the world. A daring team is recruited to pilot a new form of weaponized neuroscience that powers devastating mecha, but they must be willing to sacrifice everything to save the world.

Fans of the voice actor SungWon Cho will most likely recognize his voice in the upcoming episode of gen:LOCK premiering this Saturday, February 16th! In this episode Cho will be voicing Henry Wu, a Polity scientist who was captured by the Union and forced to help develop their weaponized mecha.SungWon Cho (aka ProZD) is a voice actor. He is also known for making skits and whatever else he feels like on YouTube. He was a voice actor in Judgement, A Hat in Time, Red vs Blue, Radiant, Nomad of Nowhere, Monster Prom, Camp Camp, Battlerite, Apotheon, Unavowed, and more. He also played Detective Joe Furuya in RocketJump and Crunchyroll's Anime Crimes Division.Down below is the official trailer for the series:gen:LOCK episode 1 is free to watch and subsequent episodes are exclusive for paying members only. gen:LOCK premieres weekly on Saturdays.