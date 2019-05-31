Sanrio BUNGO STRAY DOGS Mascots Looks Extremely Cute

Are you into Sanrio and Bungo Stray Dogs? Well, you're going to lose your mind when you find out what Sanrio has been up to as of late.

Sanrio is known for making quality anime mascots, so when we heard they were taking on characters from the wonderful Bungo Stray Dogs, we got super excited. So far from what we've seen, Sanrio has done a fantastic job, and we can’t wait to get our hands on them.

A new twitter account was recently opened due to the rise of this new collaboration. Yes, we like what we're seeing here, and no doubt more characters are in the pipeline for the future.

Now, we like the fact that the twitter account is posting profiles of each character and their mascots. Since we do not know a single word of Japanese, it's impossible to tell what is being said, but who cares?

The most important thing here is the looks of the entire thing. As long as the fans are pleased, a few words would mean not a single thing.

If you're hoping to watch the Bungo Stray Dogs anime, well, this is possible right now via Crunchyroll. Also, please note the third season began airing on April 12, 2019, and can also be found on Crunchyroll.