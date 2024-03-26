SASAKI AND PEEPS TV Anime Announces That It Will Receive a Second Season

What happens when a powerful wizard is reincarnated as a small bird yet retains all of his magical might?

That's what the Sasaki and Peeps (Sasaki to Pii-chan) light novel series examines as Peeps is a reincarnated wizard who attempts to impart his mystical knowledge to a middle-aged salaryman named Sasaki.

The light novel is written by Buncololi and illustrated by Kantoku. Pureji Osho illustrates a manga adaptation for Kadokawa Shoten's Shōnen Ace Plus online magazine.

Yen Press holds the English language license for the series and has released 2 volumes to date.

SILVER LINK recently wrapped up a 12 episode anime adaptation that aired from January to March 2024.

Just as the final episode aired, Kadowaka posted a season 2 announcement video to YouTube, this past weekend.

A special event for the franchise has been announced for July 6 so we may learn more about when the second season will premiere.

The anime was the 29th ranked new and continuing anime for the Winter 2024 season, according to MAL. There were 56 new and continuing anime during this period.

Mirai Minato (Masamune-kun's Revenge) helmed the series for SILVER LINK while Deko Akao (Komi Can't Communicate, wrote and supervised the adaptation of the script. Saori Nakashiki (The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated!, Tales of Wedding Rings) handled character designs.

Crunchyroll streamed the anime (both subbed and dubbed) in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

The first season ended on a sizable cliffhanger so it's not surprising that another season was in the works, even though it didn't exactly redefine the isekai genre.

Sasaki and Peeps Official Synopsis :

Even though Sasaki's droll corporate life is constantly filled with work, it leaves him tired and unfulfilled at the end of every day. In search of some companionship to fill the emptiness in his life, he visits a pet shop on a whim, not realizing he's about to change his life forever. After settling on an adorable bird and bringing it home...his new roommate reveals that it's actually an incredible sage from another world who promptly bestows Sasaki with supernatural powers as well as the ability to cross between worlds. All Sasaki wants to do is use these newfound powers to live in peace and comfort, but there are more than a few colorful characters who might get in the way of that...