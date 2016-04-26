SCRAPPED PRINCESS: THE COMPLETE SERIES Coming Soon From FUNimation
Check out one of the latest classic series that is being release by FUNimation. Hit the jump, watch the new trailer and let us know what you think about the announcement!
FUNimation announced that Scrapped Princess will be coming to Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD on February 28th, 2017. To celebrate the announcement, FUNimation released an all new series trailer for everyone to see!
Pacifica Casull can't reach her 16th birthday because she has been labeled the "poison that will destroy the world." She was thrown off a cliff as an infant in order to prevent her from growing up and has been on the run ever since and is fighting for survival. Check it out below and don't forget to pre-order
this classic anime!
About Scrapped Princess:
From the studio that brought you Fullmetal Alchemist and Eureka Seven comes a fantasy adventure full of laughter, heartbreak, and the secrets of a time long forgotten. Pacifica Cassul is a kindhearted girl living on the run, for prophecy has named her the poison that would destroy the world. Known as the Scrapped Princess, she's the target of countless followers of a powerful religion. But even when it seems like the whole world is out to get her, she always has her two adoptive siblings-Shannon and Raquel. Together they travel the countryside, making new friends and battling countless foes. Bit by bit, they uncover the incredible truth behind the prophecy and its ties to mysterious events from 5,000 years ago. With the fate of the world in her naÃ¯ve hands, Pacifica and her siblings must learn who to trust and take on enemies of godly power. But for all their struggle, should such a poison be allowed to live
