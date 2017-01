SCRAPPED PRINCESS: THE COMPLETE SERIES Coming Soon From FUNimation

FUNimation announced that Scrapped Princess will be coming to Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD on February 28th, 2017. To celebrate the announcement, FUNimation released an all new series trailer for everyone to see!Pacifica Casull can't reach her 16th birthday because she has been labeled the "poison that will destroy the world." She was thrown off a cliff as an infant in order to prevent her from growing up and has been on the run ever since and is fighting for survival. Check it out below and don't forget to pre-order this classic anime!