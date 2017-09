Sentai Filmworks FLYING WITCH Is Coming To North America With An English Dub

Sentai Filmworks has announced that they will be bringing Flying Witch to the English speaking audience with an English dub of the series! Hit the jump to watch the English Dub trailer right now!

Excited for the 1st anime I translated to come out on Blu-ray w/ a great dub. Big shout out to ADR Writer Marta Bechtol for reworking my TL. https://t.co/Yg28F1QARQ — Jake Jung (@jake_j_jung) September 20, 2017

Traditionally, when a witch turns 15, she's supposed to go out into the world alone to study magic. Makoto's parents, however, believe that their directionally-challenged daughter should get a high school degree. Instead of being sent out on her own, Makoto and her cat Chito find themselves traveling from the bustling city of Yokohama to Aomori Prefecture, where they'll stay with relatives until Makoto finishes school. It's going to be a big adjustment, and it only gets more complicated since "normal" people aren't supposed to know that witches exist… something that she tends to forget. In the meantime, Makoto, her cousins, and her new friends will have to work just a little harder to adapt to a whole new way of life when the new girl in town is a Flying Witch!

North Americans will be getting treated to Section23's release of Sentai Filmwork's localized Flying Witch on October 24! Preparing for the set, they've announced its English dub cast and presented an English dub trailer for your viewing pleasure! In the article below we also have brought you the details for the English cast of the series and screenshots of the special editon of the series coming onto Blu-ray/DVD coming out on October 24th!

Director:

Shannon Reed

Assistant Director:

Kyle Colby Jones

ADR Writer:

Marta Bechtol

FLYING WITCH ENGLISH CAST

Makoto Stephanie Wittels Chinatsu Juliet Simmons Kei Adam Gibbs Nana Joanne Bonasso Keiji John Swasey Akane Christina Kelly Anzu Kira Vincent Davis Inukai Chelsea Mccurdy Nao Chaney Moore Anzu’s Mother Courtney Lomelo Hina Melissa Molano Chito Tiffany Grant Kenny Kyle Jones Al Alexandra Bedford Harbinger of Spring Kregg Daily