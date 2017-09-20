Sentai Filmworks FLYING WITCH Is Coming To North America With An English Dub
North Americans will be getting treated to Section23's release of Sentai Filmwork's localized Flying Witch on October 24! Preparing for the set, they've announced its English dub cast and presented an English dub trailer for your viewing pleasure! In the article below we also have brought you the details for the English cast of the series and screenshots of the special editon of the series coming onto Blu-ray/DVD coming out on October 24th!
Flying Witch Synopsis:
Traditionally, when a witch turns 15, she's supposed to go out into the world alone to study magic. Makoto's parents, however, believe that their directionally-challenged daughter should get a high school degree. Instead of being sent out on her own, Makoto and her cat Chito find themselves traveling from the bustling city of Yokohama to Aomori Prefecture, where they'll stay with relatives until Makoto finishes school. It's going to be a big adjustment, and it only gets more complicated since "normal" people aren't supposed to know that witches exist… something that she tends to forget. In the meantime, Makoto, her cousins, and her new friends will have to work just a little harder to adapt to a whole new way of life when the new girl in town is a Flying Witch!
Director:
Shannon Reed
Assistant Director:
Kyle Colby Jones
ADR Writer:
Marta Bechtol
FLYING WITCH ENGLISH CAST
|
Makoto
|
Stephanie Wittels
|
Chinatsu
|
Juliet Simmons
|
Kei
|
Adam Gibbs
|
Nana
|
Joanne Bonasso
|
Keiji
|
John Swasey
|
Akane
|
Christina Kelly
|
Anzu
|
Kira Vincent Davis
|
Inukai
|
Chelsea Mccurdy
|
Nao
|
Chaney Moore
|
Anzu’s Mother
|
Courtney Lomelo
|
Hina
|
Melissa Molano
|
Chito
|
Tiffany Grant
|
Kenny
|
Kyle Jones
|
Al
|
Alexandra Bedford
|
Harbinger of Spring
|
Kregg Daily
