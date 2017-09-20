Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

Sentai Filmworks FLYING WITCH Is Coming To North America With An English Dub

Sentai Filmworks FLYING WITCH Is Coming To North America With An English Dub

Sentai Filmworks has announced that they will be bringing Flying Witch to the English speaking audience with an English dub of the series! Hit the jump to watch the English Dub trailer right now!

Griffin Best | 9/20/2017
Filed Under: "Shonen" Source: Twitter
North Americans will be getting treated to Section23's release of Sentai Filmwork's localized Flying Witch on October 24! Preparing for the set, they've announced its English dub cast and presented an English dub trailer for your viewing pleasure! In the article below we also have brought you the details for the English cast of the series and screenshots of the special editon of the series coming onto Blu-ray/DVD coming out on October 24th!





Flying Witch Synopsis:

Traditionally, when a witch turns 15, she's supposed to go out into the world alone to study magic. Makoto's parents, however, believe that their directionally-challenged daughter should get a high school degree. Instead of being sent out on her own, Makoto and her cat Chito find themselves traveling from the bustling city of Yokohama to Aomori Prefecture, where they'll stay with relatives until Makoto finishes school. It's going to be a big adjustment, and it only gets more complicated since "normal" people aren't supposed to know that witches exist… something that she tends to forget. In the meantime, Makoto, her cousins, and her new friends will have to work just a little harder to adapt to a whole new way of life when the new girl in town is a Flying Witch!

Director:

Shannon Reed

Assistant Director:

Kyle Colby Jones

ADR Writer:

Marta Bechtol

FLYING WITCH ENGLISH CAST

Makoto

Stephanie Wittels

Chinatsu

Juliet Simmons

Kei

Adam Gibbs

Nana

Joanne Bonasso

Keiji

John Swasey

Akane

Christina Kelly

Anzu

Kira Vincent Davis

Inukai

Chelsea Mccurdy

Nao

Chaney Moore

Anzu’s Mother

Courtney Lomelo

Hina

Melissa Molano

Chito

Tiffany Grant

Kenny

Kyle Jones

Al

Alexandra Bedford

Harbinger of Spring

Kregg Daily

Flying Witch 1

Flying Witch 2

Flying Witch 3

Flying Witch 4

Flying Witch 5

Flying Witch 6

Flying Witch 7

Flying Witch 8

Flying Witch 9
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]