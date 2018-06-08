SEVEN DEADLY SINS Manga Series Announced To End In Roughly One Year
The Seven Deadly Sins is a manga series that was created by Nakaba Suzuki. The series story revolved around personified versions of the seven deadly sins and offered a unique and fun twist on the sins that society has always known. The manga managed to spawn a 24 episode anime series that can be viewed on Netflix as well.
Hit manga series The Seven Deadly Sins, recently announced that its series would be set to end in 'about a year'. Hit the jump to find out the details.
During an interview with Kadokawa's Da Vinci magazine, Suzuki announced that the series would be aiming to end 'in about a year'. This news comes after about 40 volumes already produced of the series!
Luckily, there are a couple silver linings for fans of the series that are saddened by the news. Suzuki stated that he makes sure to give the ending, an ending he has planned since the beginning, will be an ending worthy of shonen. On top of this news, Suzuki claimed that if there are any hopes for a sequel that it would depend on the editors of the magazine because, as of now, he may be working on a baseball manga as his next project.
With six years of content under the manga's belt, expect Seven Deadly Sins to be ending sometime in the next year.
Do you have any great memories from the series? Share them in the usual spot!
