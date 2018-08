SEVEN HEAVENLY VIRTUES Release New SFW English Dubbed Trailer

Kucky Long as Michael

Kira Vincent-Davis as Uriel as Uriel

Courtney Lamelo as Raphael

Rachael Messer as Sandalphon as Sandalphon

Brittney Karbowski as Metatron as Metatron

Maggie Flecknoe as Gabriel as Gabriel

Avery Smithhart as Sariel

Olivia Swasey as Belphegor as Belphegor

Scott Gibbs as Messiah A

Bryson Baugus as Messiah B

David Wald as Messiah C

Courtland Johnson as Messiah D

Mike Haimoto as Messiah E

Blake Shepard as Messiah F

Greg Cote as Messiah G

revealed a brand new trailer for the english dubbed,, anime. The series follows seven angels as they travel to earth to rid the world of the seven deadly sins plaguing it and also find he next possible messiah. The series also has its fair share of fan service. A new Suitable for Work trailer was released, showing of the english cast list. Check it out below!With the dub set to release in its complete series collection and also two accompanying original anime videos, on blu ray and DVD on October 16th; the ten, five minute episodes will be ready for any fan to check out this fan favorite series again. Excited for the dub of? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!