SEVEN HEAVENLY VIRTUES Release New SFW English Dubbed Trailer
Sentai Filmworks revealed a brand new trailer for the english dubbed, Seven HeavenlyVirtues, anime. The series follows seven angels as they travel to earth to rid the world of the seven deadly sins plaguing it and also find he next possible messiah. The series also has its fair share of fan service. A new Suitable for Work trailer was released, showing of the english cast list. Check it out below!
An English dubbed version of the Seven Heavenly Virtues anime that released at the beginning of this year was released. It features the full cast listing as well as voice work. Check it out!
With the dub set to release in its complete series collection and also two accompanying original anime videos, on blu ray and DVD on October 16th; the ten, five minute episodes will be ready for any fan to check out this fan favorite series again. Excited for the dub of The Seven HeavenlyVirtues? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!
-
Kucky Long as Michael
-
Kira Vincent-Davis as Uriel
-
Courtney Lamelo as Raphael
-
Rachael Messer as Sandalphon
-
Brittney Karbowski as Metatron
-
Maggie Flecknoe as Gabriel
-
Avery Smithhart as Sariel
-
Olivia Swasey as Belphegor
-
Scott Gibbs as Messiah A
-
Bryson Baugus as Messiah B
-
David Wald as Messiah C
-
Courtland Johnson as Messiah D
-
Mike Haimoto as Messiah E
-
Blake Shepard as Messiah F
-
Greg Cote as Messiah G
