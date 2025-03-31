SHANGRI-LA FRONTIER Anime Season Three Has Been Confirmed

Fans of Shangri-La Frontier received exciting news over the weekend as the final episode of the anime’s second season confirmed that a third season is officially in the works. The announcement followed the season finale, which aired in Japan on Sunday. Here is the official tweet with the announcement as well.

The anime adaptation of Katarina’s popular web novel has steadily built momentum since it first debuted in October 2023. Both the first and second seasons aired for two consecutive cours (or quarters), totaling half a year of back-to-back episodes. Shangri-La Frontier is available for streaming on Crunchyroll, which also offers an English dubbed version. Check out the official trailer for the first season of the series if you have not already seen it before.

Based on the original web novel by Katarina, the story follows high school student Rakurō Hizutome, a gamer who thrives on conquering terrible, broken games that most others would avoid. When introduced to Shangri-La Frontier, a highly polished VR game with deep mechanics and massive popularity, Rakurō dives in with his usual intensity—min-maxing from the start and skipping the tutorial to jump straight into the action. But unlike the "shitty games" he’s used to, this world has layers of complexity and hidden secrets that even a seasoned gamer like him might not be prepared for.

Directed by Toshiyuki Kubooka (Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina, Harukana Receive) and animated by studio C2C, the series has impressed viewers with its fluid action and stylized character designs. Hiroki Ikeshita served as assistant director, while veteran writer Kazuyuki Fudeyasu (Black Clover, Record of Ragnarok) handled series composition and scriptwriting duties. Ayumi Kurashima (DEVILMAN crybaby, Megalobox 2: Nomad) served as character designer and chief animation director, and MONACA provided the music, continuing their trend of contributing high-quality soundtracks to hit anime series.

The anime adapts the manga version of the story, illustrated by Ryōsuke Fuji and serialized in Weekly Shōnen Magazine since July 2020. The manga is licensed in English by Kodansha USA, which continues to publish new volumes as the series grows in popularity worldwide.

In addition to the anime, fans can also look forward to a new game based on the franchise in the future. Netmarble Nexus is developing the game, with Netmarble handling publishing duties, promising to bring the immersive world of Shangri-La Frontier to life in an interactive format. Check out the announcement trailer for the game below:

Stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more information on the third season, including key visuals, release dates, and new story arcs!