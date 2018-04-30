SHOJO☆KAGEKI REVUE STARLIGHT Transmedia Franchise Announces Staff And Premiere Date For Its Summer Anime
Shōjo☆Kageki Revue Starlight tells the story of a musical performance group called Starlight and the childhood promise that two young girls make to one day join the troupe. Now 16-years-old, Karen and Hikari find themselves reunited at an audition to join Starlight after separating at some point during their youth. will the two friends be able to keep their promise?
Bushiroad and Nelke Planning kicked of their franchise plans for Shōjo☆Kageki Revue Starlight with a musical and two ongoing manga titles and will now launch an anime that premieres this Summer.
The original story debuted as a musical last September that performed shows in Tokyo. From there, two ongoing manga titles were launched in Monthly Bushiroad magazine.
The same cast for the musical will provide the voices in the anime.
Momoyo Koyama will voice Karen Aijō, while Suzuko Mimori will portray Hikari Kagura.
The series will premiere on July 12 and will be directed by Tomohiro Furukawa and Takushi Koide (with Hisashi Akimoto directing the 3D). Involved studios include Kinema Citrus, Studio Pablo and T2 Studios.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]