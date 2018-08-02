Shonen Jump Editor Says THE PROMISED NEVERLAND Has Reached Its "Turnaround Point"
In an interview with the Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web Japanese newsite, a Shonen Jump editor revealed that Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu's The Promised Neverland has reached the "turnaround point." According to Anime News Network, turnaround point in Japan means halfway point.
One of the most captivating new manga in Shonen Jump is Yakusoku no Neverland, written by Kaiu Shirai and illustrated by Posuka Demizu.
In the interview, the editor revealed that Shirai brought an early script for the series to Shonen Jump 3 years before its publication. That's how long it took for Jump to settle on Demizu as the artist. The lengthy process let Shirai fully plan out the major story-beats of the series before ever publishing a single chapter.
The series currently has 2.1 million copies in circulation in Japan. Viz Media translates and published new chapters in English in their digital issue of Shonen Jump.
At Grace Field House, life couldn't be better for the orphans! Though they have no parents, together with the other kids and a kind "Mama" who cares for them, they form one big, happy family. No child is ever overlooked, especially since they are all adopted by the age of 12. Their daily lives involve rigorous tests, but afterwards, they are allowed to play outside.
There is only one rule they must obey: do not leave the orphanage. But one day, two top-scoring orphans, Emma and Norman, venture past the gate and unearth the horrifying reality behind their entire existence: they are all livestock, and their orphanage is a farm to cultivate food for a mysterious race of demons. With only a few months left to pull off an escape plan, the children must somehow change their predetermined fate.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]