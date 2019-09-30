SHUMATSU no WALKURE Manga To Get Spin-Off In October Of This Year

If you are a fan of Shūmatsu no Walküre, then be prepared for its first spin-off series set to release in October, 2019, which is just around the corner.

Shinya Umemura, Ajichika, and Takumi Fukui's Shūmatsu no Walküre manga, also known as Valkyrie of the End, will get a spin-off in October of this year with the title, Ryo Fu Hō Sen Hishōden (The Legend of Lu Bu Fengxiang The Flying General).



For those who are wondering, the Shūmatsu no Walküre manga was launched back in 2017 and had become quite popular since then.



When it comes down to the spin-off, then, Umemura is set to write the story as he did with the original, while Ajichika continues in the role of art drawing. As for Fukui, well, he's all about composition on this one, which is well within his set of skills.



We have to say, the first manga was a blast from start to finish. You see, the gods wanted to destroy humanity, but a Valkyrie suggested that 13 gods fight 13 humans to decide humanities fate. The gods agreed, and well, things went completely south from there.



The spin-off manga, if it is just as good, should become quite popular after it comes out next month.