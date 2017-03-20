Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

SNACK WORLD Replacing NARUTO SHIPPUDEN's Timeslot On TV Tokyo

SNACK WORLD Replacing NARUTO SHIPPUDEN's Timeslot On TV Tokyo

It appears Naruto Shippuden's Anime could be coming to an end with the announcement that Snack World is taking it's TV timeslot on TV Tokyo. Hit the jump and check out the details.

Taylor Beames | 3/20/2017
Filed Under: "Shonen"
This could very well be the end of the Naruto Shippuden anime series on TV Tokyo. Ahead of the this years finale, TV Tokyo announced that Snack World would be replacing Naruto Shippuden in the 7:30 time slot on April 13th, 2017. 

Naruto Shippuden has been biding some time  with new episodes created from canon epilogue novels, but time is running out for Naruto Shippuden. Naruto Shippuden has survived awhile since Kishimoto’s manga ended and there are possiblilities floating out there of how they could make it work, but who knows. 

Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine released a teaser earlier this month  for the "Konoha Hiden" (Hidden Leaf Story) finale arc of the Naruto Shippūden television anime series will air on March 23 with the anime's 500th episode. The franchise has been a smash hit with a whopping 720 episodes in the franchise's history.

Weekly Shonen Jump didn't say whether or not the Naruto Shippuden anime will continue on after March 23rd, which, is further proof that the anime could be ending. The final episode airs on March 23rd, 2017 and focuses on Iruka's message to Naruto as Naruto's wedding present.
Visit Our Other Sites!
Related Headlines
Grid View List View
NEW Attack on Titan: Junior High Late for School!! Official Clip NEW Attack on Titan: Junior High "Late for School!!" Official Clip
FUNimation released a new "Late for Schoo" clip for the tomorrow's release of Attack on Titan: Junior High on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD!
NEW YOUR NAME #1 Worldwide! Trailer Is Visually Stunning! NEW YOUR NAME "#1 Worldwide!" Trailer Is Visually Stunning!
FUNimation released a new trailer ahead of the theatrical release on April 7th, 2017. Hit the jump, check out the trailer and let us know what you think!
One Piece: COLLECTION 19 Coming Soon To Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD! One Piece: COLLECTION 19 Coming Soon To Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD!
Check out the new trailer for the upcoming release of One Piece Collection 19 on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD and be sure to let us know what you think!
Posted By:
Taylor Beames
Member Since 4/26/2016
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]