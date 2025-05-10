SOLO LEVELING: Here's How Many Seasons Of The Anime Are Likely Left

In recent weeks, there has been lots of chatter surrounding the status of Solo Leveling season 3. Various staff members involved with the project have all provided updates, and the one thing they seem to agree on is the fact that there might be a lengthy wait for the third season.

A collaboration between Crunchyroll and A-1 Pictures, the rise in popularity of the manhwa seems poised to kick off a Korean revolution in the anime genre.

Recently, Crunchyroll president Rahul Purini hinted that A-1 Pictures simply wants to stretch their creative muscles by working on other projects after devoting the last few years to Solo Leveling.

The English-dub voice actor for Sung Jinwoo has also stated that season 3 "won't be coming out for a while."

And even more dismaying, it was recently hinted by Solo Leveling's producers that season 3 might not arrive until 2028, near the start of the next Olympics.

Considering the likely long wait for the next season of Solo Leveling, it raises the question: how many more seasons will A-1 Pictures need to fully adapt the source material?

The manhwa or web comic, an adaptation of the original web novel, consists of 179 chapters. The first season of Solo Leveling consisted of 12 episodes and covered up to chapter 45.

The more recent second season consists of 13 episodes and covers up to chapter 110.

If the anime continues covering the source material at this pace, there's only enough remaining manwha chapters for two more seasons of Solo Leveling.

Here, we should probably mention that near the conclusion of the manwha, the health of its illustrator, Jang Sung-rak aka Dubu, started to decline. He ultimately passed away on July 23, 2022, from a cerebral hemorrhage.

Due to Dubu's chronic illness, the final chapters of Solo Leveling felt rushed, even though there were significant gaps between their releases.

Many fans believe that the anime will likely expand on the source material when it reaches this point in the story, providing enough content for a full, fourth and final season.

Another bit of noteworthy information to cover is that there's a Solo Leveling sequel series, titled Solo Leveling: Ragnarok . It follows Suho, SPOILER: [ Jinwoo and Hae-In's son ].

The sequel series was first birthed as a light novel, written by Daul. It was then adapted as a manhwa by the team of writer Dang Do and illustrator JIN (who succeeds Dubu). The sequel series has released 47 chapters to date but is currently on hiatus.

Earlier this year, Dual was in a car accident, which has resulted in several delays for the light novel, which has, in turn, affected the release schedule of the web comic.

Still, there are currently enough released chapters of Ragnarok for a potential fifth season of the anime. And by the time A-1 Pictures animates a fifth season, it's likely that Ragnarok would be concluded.

In conclusion, as of May 2025, only two seasons of the Solo Leveling anime have aired, but there's strong potential for at least two more seasons to fully adapt the original manhwa. And with the completed chapters of Ragnarok, a fifth season is also a possibility.

While no official announcements have been made yet, be sure to stay tuned to Anime Mojo for the latest updates.