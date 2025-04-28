SOLO LEVELING Season 3 Teased By Sung Jinwoo English Voice Actor

It's been about a month now since the finale of Solo Leveling Season 2 aired and fans still haven't gotten confirmation of a third season for the popular anime. "Good news" teased by series producer Atsushi Kaneko suggests a Season 3 announcement may be coming soon, though. And if that weren't enough, voice actor Aleks Le has also teased a third season for the anime.

Aleks Le, the English-language voice actor for Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling, recently took to social media to share some fun insight about recording for the final two episodes in Season 2. Towards the end of the video, Le provided an unexpected update on Solo Leveling Season 3.

"Season 3 won't be coming out for a while," Le revealed. While A-1 Pictures has officially announced a third season yet, this can pretty much serve as confirmation that it is at least in the works.

Le continued to tease the third season, adding: "Oh, speaing of season 3, I do actually have some new information I could share with you guys right now, the release date."

"So Season 3 will come out in..."

Unfortunately, that's where the video cuts off, and not by accident either.

Aleks Le comments on the dialogue used for 'Solo Leveling' Season 2 English Dub. He also provides info on the release date for Season 3! pic.twitter.com/sfyPIulBMh — Solo Leveling (@SoloLevelAnime) April 24, 2025

At this point, an announcement for Solo Leveling Season 3 seems imminent, but it feels like we'll have to wait a bit longer for it to actually debut. Solo Leveling Season 1 debuted on January 7, 2024, and was followed by a second season a year later on January 5, 2025. The rapid turn around can likely be attributed to A-1 Pictures producing them closely together while working on Solo Leveling -ReAwakening-, the recap move that released in December 2024. With nothing, at least that we know of, planned for Solo Leveling right now, work on a third season might take a little bit longer.

The Solo Leveling anime is an adaptation of the South Korean fantasy web novel written by Cugong. The story follows Sung Jinwoo, a weak hunter who after being brutally slaughtered in a high-ranking dungeon is reawakened with knowledge of "the System," a mysterious program that grants him the ability to level up in strength. The official synopsis reads:

They say whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, but that’s not the case for the world’s weakest hunter Sung Jinwoo. After being brutally slaughtered by monsters in a high-ranking dungeon, Jinwoo came back with the System, a program only he could see, that’s leveling him up in every way.



Now, he’s inspired to discover the secrets behind his powers and the dungeon that spawned them.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Solo Leveling are available to stream on Crunchyroll with English subs and dubs.