Someone Gets Hit In The Face In This NEW KEIJO!!!!!!!! Clip

FUNimation has released a new clip for their outlandish anime show Keijo!!!!!!!! Hit the jump, check out the "Start of East vs. West Tournament!" clip and let us know what you think!

These Anime heroines get tested in an all new clip for Keijo!!!!!!!!. In the clip, the Vacuum Butt Cannon, Butt Guillotine, and Titty Hypnosis are all usefull weapons in a heated battle to knock the other chick off the platform. Anything goes (within the rules) in the East vs. West Tournament! Check out Keijo!!!!!!!! every Tuesday at 10pm ET // 9pm CT on FUNimation.com/keijo! 

About Keijo!!!!!!!!:

Welcome to the boob-smashing, booty-battling world of Keijo, where girls take on girls with nothing more than their bounciest assets. Former gymnast Nozomi Kaminashi can’t wait to bring home the big bucks, because in this competitive sport where girls knock each other off floating platforms, winners get paid and losers get soaked!
Posted By:
KILLAMOJO
Member Since 4/26/2016
Filed Under "Shonen" 12/21/2016
