Someone Gets Hit In The Face In This NEW KEIJO!!!!!!!! Clip

These Anime heroines get tested in an all new clip for Keijo!!!!!!!!. In the clip, the Vacuum Butt Cannon, Butt Guillotine, and Titty Hypnosis are all usefull weapons in a heated battle to knock the other chick off the platform. Anything goes (within the rules) in the East vs. West Tournament! Check out Keijo!!!!!!!! every Tuesday at 10pm ET // 9pm CT on FUNimation.com/keijo!
Start your free trial of FUNimations streaming service here
!
About Keijo!!!!!!!!:
Welcome to the boob-smashing, booty-battling world of Keijo, where girls take on girls with nothing more than their bounciest assets. Former gymnast Nozomi Kaminashi can’t wait to bring home the big bucks, because in this competitive sport where girls knock each other off floating platforms, winners get paid and losers get soaked!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]