STEINS;GATE 0 Shares Special Unaired Episode Trailer
The official KADOKAWAanime YouTube channel has uploaded a new 15 second promotional video for the upcoming special unaired episode of the thriller anime series Steins;Gate 0. The video shows new footage from the episode and gives away a few hints at to what the story will be.
Studio White Fox's science fiction thriller anime series, Steins;Gate 0, has released a new promotional video for the upcoming special unaired episode. Here is more information.
This special episode will be bundled with the BD/DVD volume that launches on December 21st. The anime series aired from April 12, 2018 to September 27, 2018 and has 23 episodes plus an OVA. Kenichi Kawamura directed it, Jukki Hanada wrote the script and White Fox is the studio that animated it.
The manga series that inspired this anime is written and illustrated by Taka Himeno and has been published by the Young Ace magazine since July 4, 2017. The video game version of this title is developed by 5pb. and launched on December 10, 2015 as a single-playing visual novel.
The eccentric, self-proclaimed mad scientist Rintarou Okabe has become a shell of his former self. Depressed and traumatized after failing to rescue his friend Makise Kurisu, he has decided to forsake his mad scientist alter ego and live as an ordinary college student. Surrounded by friends who know little of his time travel experiences, Okabe spends his days trying to forget the horrors of his adventures alone.
While working as a receptionist at a college technology forum, Okabe meets the short, spunky Maho Hiyajo, who
later turns out to be the interpreter at the forum's presentation, conducted by Professor Alexis Leskinen. In front of a stunned crowd, Alexis and Maho unveil Amadeus—a revolutionary AI capable of storing a person's memories and creating a perfect simulation of that person complete with their personality and quirks. Meeting with Maho and Alexis after the presentation, Okabe learns that the two were Kurisu's colleagues in university, and that they have simulated her in Amadeus. Hired by Alexis to research the simulation's behavior, Okabe is given the chance to interact with the shadow of a long-lost dear friend. Dangerously tangled in the past, Okabe must face the harsh reality and carefully maneuver around the disastrous consequences that come with disturbing the natural flow of time.
Steins;Gate 0 special episode launches on December 21st
