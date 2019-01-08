 STREET FIGHTER V: ARCADE EDITION Announces E. Honda, Poison, Lucia As Playable Fighters
Street Fighter Headlines

STREET FIGHTER V: ARCADE EDITION Announces E. Honda, Poison, Lucia As Playable Fighters

STREET FIGHTER V: ARCADE EDITION Announces E. Honda, Poison, Lucia As Playable Fighters

CAPCOM has announced E. Honda, Poison, Lucia as playable fighters in a new video for their game Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition. Hit the jump to find out when you can play them!

Griffin Best | 8/1/2019
Filed Under: "Street Fighter" Source: Anime News Network
Earlier this weekend, CAPCOM revealed a new video for its Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition game! The video announced that the game will receive the DLC characters E. Honda, Lucia, and Poison. Check out the fighters in action in the video down below:



For fans who are very excited for the new fighters, they will be available on Sunday August 4th, after the grand finals for Street Fighter V at this weekend's Evo 2019 Championship Series tournament! The fighters will be available in a "Summer 2019 Character Bundle" the following day on August 5th, which will include additional cosmetics and customization for the characters.
Street Fighter V is the most recent entry in the Street Fighter fighting game franchise. The game shipped in February 2016 in North America and Europe for PlayStation 4 and PC (via Steam).

The Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition game is a free downloadable upgrade for the game that launched in January 2018. The updated game is also available to purchase separately. The upgrade includes Arcade Mode, Extra Battle Mode, more V-Trigger moves, Gallery, and a UI design overhaul.
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...