STREET FIGHTER V: ARCADE EDITION Announces E. Honda, Poison, Lucia As Playable Fighters
Earlier this weekend, CAPCOM revealed a new video for its Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition game! The video announced that the game will receive the DLC characters E. Honda, Lucia, and Poison. Check out the fighters in action in the video down below:
CAPCOM has announced E. Honda, Poison, Lucia as playable fighters in a new video for their game Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition. Hit the jump to find out when you can play them!
For fans who are very excited for the new fighters, they will be available on Sunday August 4th, after the grand finals for Street Fighter V at this weekend's Evo 2019 Championship Series tournament! The fighters will be available in a "Summer 2019 Character Bundle" the following day on August 5th, which will include additional cosmetics and customization for the characters.
Street Fighter V is the most recent entry in the Street Fighter fighting game franchise. The game shipped in February 2016 in North America and Europe for PlayStation 4 and PC (via Steam).
The Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition game is a free downloadable upgrade for the game that launched in January 2018. The updated game is also available to purchase separately. The upgrade includes Arcade Mode, Extra Battle Mode, more V-Trigger moves, Gallery, and a UI design overhaul.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]