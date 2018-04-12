STRIKE WITCHES 501 BUTAI HASSHIN SHIMASU! Anime Reveals Staff And Release Date

The official w-witch.jp website has shared the staff behind the anime adaptation of the Strike Witches: 501 Butai Hasshin Shimasu manga series. The anime also shared its release date of Spring 2019. Here is the staff.
Staff
Director: Fumio Ito
Series Literature: Shinya Murakami
Character Design: Kei Anjiki
Music: Seikou Nagaoka
Studio: acca effe
Cooperation: Production I.G Anime Beans
Cast
Mai Kadowaki as SanyaV. Litvyak
Sakura Nogawa as Erica Hartmann
Chiwa Saito as Francesca Lucchini
Ayuru Ohashi as Eila Ilmatar juutilainen
Misato Fukuen as Yoshika Miyafuji
Saori Seto as Mio Sakamoto
Mie Sonozaki as Gertrud Barkhorn
Kaori Nazuka as Lynette Bishop
Miyuki Sawashiro as Perrine H. Clostermann
Ami Koshimizu as Charlotte E. Yeager
The manga series that inspired this anime is written and illustrated by Makoto Fujibayashi and ran from March 9, 2011 to October 9, 2012. The series has 2 volumes with 25 chapters and was serialized by the 4-koma Nano Ace magazine.
The anime will celebrate the franchise's 10 years of publication, Strike Witches: Road to Berlin and Luminous Witches, premiering in 2020 and 2021 respectively, are also part of that celebration. There is no footage or images of the anime right now, however, as soon as more information pops up, we will let you know.
Yoshika Miyafuji joins the 501st Joint Fighter Wing, a defense unit specializing in taking down alien beings known as the Neuroi. However, in days of no invasion, she and the members of the unit are taking down day to day tasks like cooking and laundry.
Strike Witches: 501 Butai Hasshin Shimasu is out on spring 2019
