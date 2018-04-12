STRIKE WITCHES 501 BUTAI HASSHIN SHIMASU! Anime Reveals Staff And Release Date

The upcoming anime adaptation of author Makoto Fujibayashi's Strike Witches manga, has revealed some of the staff behind the project and its release date. Here is more information.

official w-witch.jp website has shared the staff behind the anime adaptation of the Strike Witches: 501 Butai Hasshin Shimasu manga series. The anime also shared its release date of Spring 2019. Here is the staff.



Director: Fumio Ito

Series Literature: Shinya Murakami

Character Design: Kei Anjiki

Music: Seikou Nagaoka

Studio: acca effe

Cooperation: Production I.G Anime Beans



Cast

Mai Kadowaki as SanyaV. Litvyak

Sakura Nogawa as Erica Hartmann

Chiwa Saito as Francesca Lucchini

Ayuru Ohashi as Eila Ilmatar juutilainen

Misato Fukuen as Yoshika Miyafuji

Saori Seto as Mio Sakamoto

Mie Sonozaki as Gertrud Barkhorn

Kaori Nazuka as Lynette Bishop

Miyuki Sawashiro as Perrine H. Clostermann

Ami Koshimizu as Charlotte E. Yeager



The manga series that inspired this anime is written and illustrated by Makoto Fujibayashi and ran from March 9, 2011 to October 9, 2012. The series has 2 volumes with 25 chapters and was serialized by the 4-koma Nano Ace magazine.



The anime will celebrate the franchise's 10 years of publication, Strike Witches: Road to Berlin and Luminous Witches, premiering in 2020 and 2021 respectively, are also part of that celebration. There is no footage or images of the anime right now, however, as soon as more information pops up, we will let you know.







Yoshika Miyafuji joins the 501st Joint Fighter Wing, a defense unit specializing in taking down alien beings known as the Neuroi. However, in days of no invasion, she and the members of the unit are taking down day to day tasks like cooking and laundry.