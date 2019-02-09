 Studio Eight Bit's Original Tennis Anime STARS ALIGN Shares A New Key Visual
Studio Eight Bit (8bit) will debut an original TV anime this October titled Hoshiai no Sora aka Stars Align, which will be centered on a junior high tennis club on the verge of shutting down.

MarkJulian | 9/2/2019
Studio 8bit's official website has uploaded a new key visual for the upcoming original tennis anime, Stars Align, which will premiere on October 12.

The series has already been confirmed to consist of 1-cour or 12 episodes. A special screening of the first episode was held yesterday in Japan.

Specifically, the anime will focus on doubles tennis and the relationship of various partners on and off the court.  Kazuki Akane (Escaflowne,  Noein - to your other self) is directing and writing the scripts for the project.

