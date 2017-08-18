Studio Ghibli Was Bombarded With Applicants Hoping To Be Hayao Miyazaki's Assistant
Last May, we reported that Studio Ghibli was looking to hire some assistants for Hayao Miyazaki as he looked to complete one last anime film. Well the response has been so great, Studio Ghibli has reported on their blog that they've had to bring in outside help to sort through all the applicants. If you applied, good luck!
Remember our report back in May that Studio Ghibli was looking to hire an assistant for Hayao Miyazaki? Well, the response was unprecedented.
The blog specifically noted that they had a ton of overseas applicants which can likely be attributed to the rise of anime's popularity and meida presence here in North America and Miyazaki even greater fame. The update disclosed that pre-screening of applicants is over and that finalists will be flown in to take a practical exam in September.
Whoever lands the gig would then start their 6-months of training in October. If you missed the cut, there's still a way to become a Ghibli employee. The museum is currently looking to fill several positions with a deadline to apply on August 31.
