Apply To Be Hayao Miyazaki's Assistant For The Next 3 Years
If you're a skilled illustrator, love anime and want to live in Japan for the next three years, then Studio Ghibli has the perfect job for you. Hayao Miyazaki wants to make one more feature film and the studio is looking to hire three assistants to help make that happen.
We've previously covered Hayao Miyazaki's early exit from retirement and his desire to produce a full-length, Boro the Caterpillar CG film. It seems efforts are about to ramp up....
According to the posting, it's a contract position that lasts for the duration of 3 years. Pay starts at ¥200,000 yen ($1794.16 US) per month as well as 2 annual bonuses. Benefits include reimbursement for transportation, health insurance and paid vacation. The hours of work are from 10AM - 7PM, with a 1-hr paid lunch break. Applicants have until July 20th to submit their resume.
Click here to apply.
