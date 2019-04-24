Studio Ufotable's DEMON SLAYER KIMETSU NO YAIBA TV Anime Confirmed As 2-Cour
The official Twitter account has confirmed that the TV anime adaptation of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga series from Ufotable will be 2-cour, consisting of 26 episodes. That's excellent news as it's alreay a fan favoriter after releasing just 3 episodes. Fans of the Koyoharu Gotōge shonen series were claiming that the anime would be a smash hit ever since it was first announced and it appears that they didn't over-sell.
One of the most highly-anticipated new shows of the Spring 2019 anime season will be sticking around for a while as the official twitter account for Kimetsu no Yaiba has revealed its episode count.
The ongoing manga series is currently serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump with 15 collected volumes to date. It regularly ranks near the top in the Shonen Jump reader polls. Viz Media releases the series in English in North America.
The TV anime series is currently being simulcast on Crunchyroll, Hulu and Funimation.
Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjirou, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality...
Ever since the death of his father, Tanjirou has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they've found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjirou finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought...
Thus begins Tanjirou's quest to fight demons and turn his sister human again.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]